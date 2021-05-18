MAUMEE - Lexi North pitched a gem inside the circle and crushed a home run at the plate Monday, carrying Otsego softball to a 4-0 district semifinals win over Evergreen.
Otsego moves to 23-3 on the season with the win.
Neither team had much success early as both North and Evergreen pitcher Breanna Huffman were virtually unhittable in the first four innings, giving up just two hits between the two.
The Knights broke through in the fifth however, with Amelia Simpson and Khloey Hutton leading off the inning with back-to-back singles, and North driving them in with a three-run home run.
They got an insurance run in the sixth, too, as Evelyn Rider homered to lead off the inning.
North didn’t need the insurance run though, as she struck out two in the final inning to seal a victory for the Knights.
In the circle, North went seven innings, giving up no runs on just two hits, 14 strikeouts and a walk. At the plate North was 1-for-2 with three RBIs on the home run and a walk. Rider went 1-for-3 with an RBI on her solo homer and Amelia Simpson went a perfect 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Next up for the Knights is a third matchup with Eastwood, this time in the district finals at Rolf Park in Maumee on Thursday. They have defeated Eastwood 12-1 and 11-1 in their meetings with the Eagles so far this season.