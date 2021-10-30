TONTOGANY — Otsego defeated Wynford in their season opener, 48-16, so the Knights knew what they were getting into when they drew the Royals in a Division V playoff game.
Saturday night, the Knights took care of business, accumulating 363 total yards and holding Wynford to 154, leading to a 35-7 Otsego victory.
Otsego, 11-0, gets to play another team for the second time this season, Eastwood (8-2), next Saturday on the Knights’ field. Wynford finishes its season with a 4-7 record.
Last week in Tontogany, Otsego defeated Eastwood, 38-35, on a 22-yard field goal by senior Devin Coon as time ran out to secure an outright Northern Buckeye Conference championship.
Otsego won a championship in a league that saw four Division V teams qualify for the playoffs, and all four won Saturday night.
Eastwood defeated Lakota, 49-21, Genoa defeated Richwood North Union, 16-13, and Elmwood downed Brooklyn, 63-14.
However, in Otsego’s playoff game Saturday, the visiting Royals got the upper hand early.
Wynford quarterback Cobey Allen threw an 84-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Houpt to give the Royals took a 7-0 lead with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Otsego would follow by scoring two touchdowns before the end of the quarter and continue to rattle off 35 points unanswered.
Otsego senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa threw a 36-yard TD pass to Chase Helberg just 19 seconds after Wynford’s score, tying the game at 7-7.
Otsego back Blake Steele scored from one yard out to put the Knights ahead for good, 14-7, with 1:01 left in the first quarter.
Steele had another 1-yard TD run in the second quarter and Trent Leiter had a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Dzierwa threw a second TD pass to Helberg in the third, this time from 10 yards, and Devin Farley intercepted an Allen pass, returning the rock for a pick-six in the fourth.
Dzierwa completed 16 of 25 passes for 194 yards, including four to Helberg for 73 yards, five to Coon for 39 yards and one to Leiter for 34 yards.
Dzierwa also had three pass completions to Tyler Michael covering 21 yards, one to Steele for 16 yards, and one to Cohen Feehan for 11 yards.
Leiter led Otsego’s ground game, garnering 63 yards on 15 carries, Dzierwa had 42 yards rushing on seven carries and Steele had 36 yards on 11 attempts.
For Wynford, Allen completed 6-of-26 passes for 118 yards, including two to Houpt for 89 yards and four to Jaron Filliator for 29 yards.
Kendall Blair led the Royals ground game with 39 yards on nine carries, Kaden Blair had 31 yards on nine carries, and Trent Greene had one carry for 10 yards.
Defensively for Otsego, Brady Niceley had five tackles, Tyler Shaffer had four tackles, including two sacks, and Steele also had an interception.