OTSEGO 6, LIBERTY CENTER 5
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center took a 3-0 second inning lead, and the Tigers led 5-2 after two innings in a non-league baseball game with visiting Otsego Tuesday.
However, the Knights got two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth to tie and got the game-winner on a solo home run by sophomore Tyler O’Brien in the top of the eighth to win, 6-5. It was one of three homers by Otsego.
Otsego senior Joseph Dzierwa was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and senior Chase Helberg had a home run and two RBIs. Senior Jared Crozier was the winning pitcher.
PERRYSBURG 17, BOWLING GREEN 7
Perrysburg boys lacrosse improved to 4-0 overall with a 17-7 Northern Lakes League road victory at Bowling Green Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 in the conference while BG falls to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the NLL.
Senior midfielder Tyler Yager led the Yellow Jackets with a school record 10 goals, plus he had an assist.
Joseph Ettore had one goal and four assists, Steven Speer had one goal and three assists, and Drew Schmidbauer had a goal and an assist for Perrysburg.
Josh Carter scored twice, and Alexander Birch and Anthony Kovacs scored one goal apiece.
Junior long stick midfielder Ethan Johnson had a team-high eight ground balls and senior goalkeeper Beau Craig had seven saves.
OTSEGO 6, ROSSFORD 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego pitcher Lexi North threw her second no-hitter in as many nights as the Knights defeated Rossford, 6-0, in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game Tuesday.
North struck out 16, walked none, but hit one batter, taking away her perfect game. Otsego improves to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the NBC.
North was also 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to pace Otsego’s 13-hit attack and Summer Berry was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Riley Rowe was 2-for-3 with a triple, Evelyn Rider was 2-for-4, Kiana Dingledine had a double and getting base hits were Makayla Dingledine, Chesney Kuron and Moira Yaney.
LAKE 6, MAUMEE 3
MAUMEE — Drew Tajblik singled on a 2-1 count in the top of the fifth, scoring a run and giving Lake a lead that the Flyers would not lose in a 6-3 non-league victory over host Maumee Tuesday.
Tajblik also earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for the Flyers. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out one and walking one.
Cody Alvarez threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen, recording the last six outs to earn the save. Alvarez struck out two, walked none, and allowed two hits over two innings.
Lake tallied 13 hits on the day as Connor Moore went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI and Cam Hoffman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Aiden Young was 2-for-4 and also getting base hits for Lake were Michael Tolles, Richie Hayward, Caleb Tobias, and Matt Perry. Tolles also had two stolen bases.
Maumee scored a single run in the second and added two more in the third to take a 3-0 lead, but Lake scored four in the fifth and added single runs in the sixth and seventh.
For Maumee, Caden Brown and Ben Lanier went 2-for-3 and Michael Dembski took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs and 12 hits while striking out three and walking one over 5.2 innings.
ROSSFORD 4, PORT CLINTON 2
ROSSFORD — Rossford baseball scored three runs in the bottom of the third and then held on behind the pitching of Brenden Revels to defeat Port Clinton, 4-2, Tuesday.
Brandon Swope was 2-for-2 with a double, walk, and RBI to lead the Bulldogs. Emmett Gillman was the losing pitcher.
LAKE 10, PORT CLINTON 0
MILLBURY — Lake freshman pitcher Kali Bedford pitched a one-hit shutout as the Flyers defeated Port Clinton, 10-0, in a five-inning non-league game ended by the mercy rule Tuesday.
Bedford struck out seven and walked two, throwing 75 pitches, including 49 for strikes, and facing 18 batters. Offensively, the Flyers had 11 hits and took advantage of six Redskin errors.
Junior Jessie Materni led Lake at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and freshman Kylee Pietrzak was 2-for-2 with a double.
Freshman Diem Isbell was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and she scored three runs and had three stolen bases.
Getting base hits for the Flyers were freshman Sarah Patrick, senior Abbie Rymers, freshman Addison Boehm and sophomore Addison Schultz.
PERRYSBURG 11, TOLEDO WHITMER 8
TOLEDO — Toledo Whitmer scored seven runs in the first two innings, but Perrysburg clawed back with two in the second, two in the fourth and four runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-7 lead.
The Yellow Jackets added three insurance runs in the seventh and held on for a non-league 11-8 softball victory Tuesday.
Sophomore Paige Riney led the Yellow Jackets’ 13-hit attack by going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Sophomore Maison Gerrard was the winning pitcher.
Gerrard and freshman Riley Doria each had a home run and junior Cassie Plummer went 3-for-4.
PERRYSBURG 4, ANTHONY WAYNE 1
WHITEHOUSE — In a Northern Lakes League tennis match Tuesday, Perrysburg defeated Anthony Wayne, 4-1.
In first singles, Mason Deal won 6-0, 6-0, Matthew Wiley won second singles 6-1, 6-3 and Sydney Deal won third singles, 6-3, 6-1.
In first doubles, Perrysburg’s Nick Barry and Niranjan Bhagwat won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, but Aiden Bielefeld and Jevin Mullins lost in second doubles, 7-5, 6-1.
LAKE 100, NORTHWOOD 36
MILLBURY — In a girls track dual meet Tuesday, Lake defeated Northwood 100-36.
Lake freshman Adeana Cowell (18.2 seconds) won the 100-meter hurdles and sophomore Breanna Braatz (13.4) won the 100-meter dash.
Lake senior Ava Ayers (1:06.9) won the 400,
Lake junior Hayden Schroyer (6:18) won the 1600 and the 800 (2:57.04) and Lake senior Izzy Greene won the 3200 (14:10).
The Lake 4x100 relay team of sophomores Onna Rayford, Elena Longoria, Kennedy Eckman and Cowell won in 56.68 seconds.
The Lake 4x200 relay team (Ayers, senior Olivia Hayward, junior Elise Staczek, Braatz) won in 2:02.4.
Lake’s 4x400 team (Staczek, Ayers, Braatz and junior Lindsay Darr) won 4:45.
The Lake 4x800 team (Schroyer, Greene and sophomores Delta O’Neal and Debbie Truman) won in 12:31.3.
Longoria won the 300 hurdles in 56.56, Hayward won the 200 (30.53) and the long jump (14 feet, ½ inch). Lake freshman Lauren Parsons won the high jump, clearing 4-6.
Northwood junior Amelia Lewin won the shot put with a toss of 35 feet and the discus (92 feet, two inches). Northwood junior Jade Wiley won the pole vault, clearing 6-6.
LAKE 97½, NORTHWOOD 38½
MILLBURY — In a boys dual track meet, Lake defeated Northwood 97½-38½.
Lake junior Caleb Day won the 400 in 54.94 seconds and Lake senior Brian Haslinger won the 300 hurdles (46.4).
Lake’s 4x200 relay team of juniors Joe Clay and Day and sophomores Figgy Garcia and Xayden Wilkes won in 1:42.3.
Lake’s 4x400 team of Wilkes, Day, Garcia and junior Macen Kos won in 4:05.
The Lake 4x800 team (juniors Kaiden Reed and Kos, sophomore Connor McClellan and freshman Luke Steep) won in 10:34.8.
McClellan won the 800 in 2:20 and junior Zach Buschmann won the 3200, finishing in 13 minutes and 43 seconds.
Northwood junior Montonio Baker (17.9 seconds) won the 100-meter hurdles, but Wilkes (11.5) won the 100-meter dash for the Flyers and the 200 (25 seconds flat).
Northwood senior Max Closson won the 1600 in 5:17.3.
Northwood’s 4x100 team, Baker, senior Joey Yarad, junior Alex Howe and sophomore Alijha Hanning won in 48.2 seconds.
Lake sophomore Gerit Kistler won the shot put (38 feet) and the discus (99 feet, one inch).
Lake freshman Ian Ferris won the long jump, reaching 17-5 and Clay won the high jump, clearing 5-8 and Haslinger won the pole vault, clearing 8-6.