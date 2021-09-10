MILLBURY - At Lake Community Stadium, Otsego overcame a 12-10 halftime deficit to defeat the Flyers, 30-12, in both teams’ Northern Buckeye Conference opener.
The Knights scored 20 unanswered points in the third quarter to improve to 4-0 overall while Lake falls to 1-3.
Otsego quarterback Joseph Dzierwa threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chaser Helberg, giving the Knights a 17-12 lead with 9:26 remaining in the third.
Otsego back Trent Leiter followed with third quarter touchdown runs of 53 and 3 yards.
Leiter ran for 251 yards on 25 carries and three TDs, and Dzierwa completed 9 of 18 passes for 100 yards to lead the Otsego offense.
Devin Coon caught three passes for 29 yards, Jack Simpson caught two passes for 29 yards, Chase Helberg had two catches for 18 yards and Cohen Feehan had one catch for 17 yards.
Lake quarterback Sam Scifers completed 8 of 17 passes for 131 yards, two TDs and he ran for 43 yards on 11 carries.
For the Flyers, Richie Hayward caught four passes for 101 yards and two TDs, and he had two carries for 10 yards. Matt Perry had three catches for 24 yards.
Lake got on the board first as Scifers connected with Hayward on a 41-yard pass play with 2:58 remaining in the first, but Leiter countered in the first quarter by scoring on a 27-yard run just under two minutes later.
Scifers connected with Hayward, this time for 58 yards and six points as the Flyers took a 12-7 with 11:50 remaining in the first half.
Otsego kicker Devin Coon connected on a 22-yard field goal with 1:58 left to close first half scoring.
Otsego had 358 total yards to Lake’s 197 and 19 first downs to the Flyers’ 11.