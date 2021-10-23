TONTOGONY — Otsego senior place kicker Devin Coon booted a 22-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Knights a 38-35 victory over Eastwood Friday.
Coon’s kick secured a second straight outright Northern Buckeye Conference football championship and the program’s second straight undefeated regular season.
“For our kids, our coaches, and the community, it’s a fantastic thing. It’s good for everybody. It’s exciting. It’s a lot of hard work,” Otsego coach Matt Dzierwa said.
“Here’s the thing, we were picked to win the league and it’s hard to play through the whole season and get to this point. And they met expectations and that is a hard thing to do because everybody is gunning for us.”
Otsego ends the regular season 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the NBC, while Eastwood finishes in third place with a 7-2 overall record and 4-2 league record.
Both coach Dzierwa and his son, senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa, recognized Eastwood and the fight they gave the Knights.
“This team over here is awesome. They are going to do some damage in the playoffs. They will,” coach Matt Dzierwa said.
Joseph added, “They are a great team. Give credit to them. They have a bunch of good athletes — good linemen and their defense is really good.”
The field goal also gave Otsego the only lead it had the entire game, and it came with all zeros on the clock. It concluded a remarkable late game comeback.
“A lot of these kids have been in the fire, especially on offense. There are seven or eight starters back from last year. They did a fantastic job,” Matt Dzierwa said.
“Our kids didn’t panic, which is nice to see because hopefully we’ve got some bigger games down the road and hopefully, we can build on this in terms of the stress levels and the emotions.”
The late game heroics started when Eastwood junior running back Case Boos scored from 15 yards, finding a hole on the left side and reaching the end zone untouched to give the Eagles a 35-28 lead with 7:58 remaining in the game.
The Eagles’ defense forced Otsego to punt on the Knights’ ensuing possession, but Eastwood was whistled for a roughing the kicker penalty, giving the Knights new life.
Otsego finished a 15-play, 65-yard drive that resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by senior running back Trent Leiter, tying the game at 35-all with 2:28 remaining.
On the kickoff, Coon caught the Eagles off guard with an onside kick and Otsego senior lineman Caden Hartman recovered at the Eastwood 39.
Leiter ran the ball four times for 16 yards and Joseph Dzierwa threw an 18-yard pass to Coon, eventually getting the ball to the Eastwood 5-yard line with 2.1 seconds remaining, setting up Coon’s chip shot.
It completed a successful execution of the two-minute drill by Joseph Dzierwa.
“We practice it every week. We did to perfection,” Joseph Dzierwa said.
Leiter, who ran for touchdowns of 9, 1, and 8 yards and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Dzierwa, ran for 112 yards on 28 carries and caught four passes for 87 yards.
Leiter has scored a touchdown in each of the last 17 games he has played in, dating back to last year. At times, he ran over people or simply pushed them out of the way.
“It’s pretty scary during practice for the scout team,” Joseph Dzierwa said. “He runs hard. Give him credit.”
Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said that his team had a hard time bringing down Leiter, but he was only one of many Otsego weapons to defend against.
“He’s gotten stronger and faster as the years have gone on. They have incredibly talented receivers, and their quarterback has played a lot of football and is a playmaker,” Rutherford said.
“That’s two really good teams going at it. It has become a good rivalry. We have to give their guys and their coaches some credit for making some adjustments when we jumped out fast,” Rutherford continued.
“We thought we could keep it going, and we did. We continued moving the ball, but we just had to make a stop at some point.”
Dzierwa completed 14 of 27 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He threw an 18-yard TD pass to senior tight end Chase Helberg late in the first half.
Coon caught four passes for 81 yards, Helberg had four catches for 59 yards and sophomore receiver Jack Simpson had a catch for 22 yards.
Otsego finished with 372 total yards to Eastwood’s 325, the Knights had 24 first downs to the Eagles’ 19, and Eastwood had seven penalties for 50 yards while Otsego had two for 15 yards.
Lake Boos completed 10 of 13 passes for 154 yards and two scores, but he had one intercepted by sophomore defensive back Tyler Michael, setting up Otsego’s second TD that tied the game at 14.
For Eastwood, Cherry caught five passes for 93 yards, Case Boos had four catches for 49 yards and senior tight end Andrew Arntson had one catch covering 12 yards.
Eastwood junior running back Bryce Koprowski-Kistner ran the ball 13 times for 71 yards, Lake Boos had 37 yards rushing on 10 carries, Case Boos had five carries for 35 yards and Getz had five carries for 25 yards.
Otsego junior linebacker Lee Borders had seven tackles, including one for a loss, and junior defensive lineman Clay Battin had seven tackles.
For Eastwood, Getz, from his defensive end position, had 10 tackles, including 2½ for a loss and one sack.
Junior linebacker Bryce Hesselbart and junior defensive back Isaac Reynolds had nine tackles each and senior linebacker Dylan Hoffman had eight tackles, including 1½ for a loss and a sack.