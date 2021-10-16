ELMORE — Otsego kept its grip on first place, clinching a Northern Buckeye Conference co-championship with a 42-6 road win over Woodmore Friday.
Otsego improves to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the NBC, holding on to a one-game lead over Eastwood (7-1, 4-1) and Elmwood (7-1, 4-1) heading into the final week of regular season play.
The Knights and Eagles meet next Friday in Tontogony in a much-anticipated showdown that will help determine final NBC championship fates for both teams.
An Eastwood win could mean a three-way co-championship, where an Otsego win would give the Knights the outright title.
Elmwood takes on Rossford (5-4, 3-2) at Jackson Ferguson Stadium next Friday.
Against Woodmore Friday, Otsego scored all 42 points in the first half to force a running clock the second half. The Wildcats fall to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the NBC.
Otsego senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa opened the scoring by throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Blake Steele just one minute into the game.
Otsego running back Trent Leiter had three first quarter touchdown runs of 9, 22, and 21 yards as the Knights opened a 28-0 lead after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Dzierwa and Devin Coon connected for a 63-yard touchdown pass and Leiter scored his fourth touchdown on a 7-yard run.
In the third quarter, Jesse Gutierrez scored on a 63-yard run for the Wildcats.
Otsego outgained Woodmore 263-169 and the Knights had 13 first downs to the Wildcats’ eight.
Dzierwa completed all four of his passes for 124 yards with no interceptions, and he ran for 46 yards on five carries. Leiter ran for 89 yards on eight carries.
Coon had two catches for 94 yards, Steele had one catch for 20 yards and Chase Helberg had one catch for 10 yards.
Five Otsego defenders, Robbie Borer, Seth Davies, Caeden Henderson, Caden Hartman and Thad Timko had two tackles for a loss apiece.
For Woodmore, quarterback Blake Almroth completed 2-of-6 passes for 16 yards, both to Lukus Schnaub.
Gutierrez ran for 125 yards on 12 carries, Travis Czaja had 13 yards on two carries and Almroth ran for 10 yards on three carries.