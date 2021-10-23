FINDLAY — Otsego boys won the Division II district championship at Owens Community College’s Findlay campus, scoring 44 points to defeat second place Upper Sandusky (59)
Liberty-Benton (105) was third, followed by Maumee (107), Genoa (136), Elmwood (152), Oak Harbor (182), Fostoria (206), Lake (221), Eastwood (228), Rossford (249), and Toledo Central Catholic (326).
For the Knights, junior Joseph Brewster (17:256.38) finished fourth, freshman Jack Seeger (17:41.44) was eighth, freshman Wesley Kellermeier (17:44.46) placed ninth, freshman Nathan Strahm (17:54.64) was 11th and senior Brendon Serrator (17:54.88) placed 12th
Lake freshman Micah Balsmayer finished in sixth, crossing in 17:36.28 and he will advance to the regional along with the Otsego team.
In the girls meet, Eastwood girls won the district championship, scoring 39 points to defeat second place Liberty-Benton (64).
For Eastwood, sophomore Haley Sponaugle (19:37.15), freshman Leah Emch (20:02.84) and sophomore Avery Bowman (20:08.23) finished fifth through seventh.
Eastwood junior Talia Baum (20:24.83) was ninth and sophomore Zoe Ramsey (20:58.92) was 12th.
Maumee (64) was third, followed by Celina (109), Norwalk (126), Oak Harbor (182), Upper Sandusky (183), Otsego (190), Lake (205) and Central Catholic (297).