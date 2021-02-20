TONTOGANY — It was a low scoring battle Friday night between Otsego and Eastwood boys basketball, with the Knights winning 47-32 victory at home.
Ryan Dennis led the way for the Knights with 16 points. Joseph Dzierwa also scored in double figures, with 14.
For Eastwood, Jacob Meyer led the way with 13 points. Their next highest scorers were Case Boos and Andrew Arnston who each had five points.
It was a close game throughout the first half, but Otsego held a slight lead after one quarter up 13-11 and going into the locker rooms 27-23.
The second half is where things started to get out of hand for the Eagles as they scored just seven points in the third quarter and one point in the fourth.
Otsego took the missed chances by the Eagles and ran with them, ultimately getting the win by 15 points.
Next up for the Eagles is a home contest today against Lake to finish out the regular season before the start of the tournament next week.
For the Knights, their regular season is finished and they will look ahead to the OHSAA tournament where they will take on Evergreen on Wednesday at 7 p.m in Metamora.
EASTWOOD 11 13 7 1 – 32
OTSEGO 13 14 10 10 – 47
EASTWOOD
Meyer, 5-0-3—13; C. Boos, 1-1-0—5; Arnston, 1-1-0—5; Badenhop, 2-0-0—4; Limes, 1-0-1—3; L. Boos, 1-0-0—2; Buchman, 0-0—0; Getz, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 11-2-4—32
OTSEGO
Dennis, 5-1-3—16; J. Dzierwa, 5-1-1—14; Budge, 4-0-0—8; Gray, 1-1-2—7; N. Dzierwa, 0-0-2—2; Canterbury, 0-0—0; Helberg, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 15-3-8—47