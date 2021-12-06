GENOA — Otsego found out real quick what Northern Buckeye Conference basketball is going to be about this year.
Nine Comets got into the scoring column as Genoa defeated Otsego, 60-34, in a Northern Buckeye Conference matchup Friday night.
“Our league is going to be really good. We have some very well-coached and high-quality programs in our conference,” Otsego coach Steve Carroll said. “We are going to have to be playing at our highest level to compete every time we play a team in our conference.”
It was Genoa’s first win of the season against two losses and the Knights’ season opener.
Skylar Ju led Genoa with 11 points, Jon Huston and Aiden Hemmert scored nine apiece, and Mason Drummond added seven points.
Robert Messenger scored six points, Griffin Meyer scored five, Casey Laytart had three points and Will Nissen added two points for the Comets.
For the Knights, Owen Weaver scored 11, Jack Simpson and Michael Budge scored six apiece, and Hunter Kitzler added four points.
Also, for Otsego, Ty Greenhagen, Chase Helberg, and Trevor Hendan scored two points apiece, and Thomas Norrington added one point.
Carroll says the Knights likely have not run into the best of the NBC yet.
“Rossford, Eastwood and Elmwood will all be really good. Then there are a handful of teams that play really hard and could win any given night.
Otsego has had to reschedule games because of a deep playoff run by the football team to the regional semifinals.
Since Otsego had multiple football players who play basketball, Carroll was not sure what style of basketball his team would play as they prepared for the season opener.
“We are still figuring ourselves out. Hard to tell right now. We don’t really know what style will best suit us,” Carroll said. “Right now, we have been focusing on playing unselfish team basketball. That has been our biggest goal of the preseason.
“We have spent a lot of time on our culture and building towards an environment where our kids are working really hard and having fun doing it. There has been a lot of enthusiasm in practice, a lot of great hustle plays.
“We still have a long way to go in many aspects of the game, but we want our foundation to be our culture. We want our guys plays as hard as they can for each other, we want them always looking for how they can help their teammates, and we want the focus on the team.”