DEFIANCE – Defiance College recently announced the winners of its 2020 Swarm Awards in an online format via Twitter. Also known as the 47th Annual Purple and Gold Club Spring Sports Banquet, the event has been presented by Defiance’s Purple and Gold Club since the 1970s.
This year, because of coronavirus, 2019-20 award recipients were announced through live tweeting.
In all, Defiance recognized several individuals and groups with 16 different awards. Listed below are the awards as they were unveiled in live tweets.
Noah Svanberg, and Otsego High School graduate and member of the men’s soccer team won the Male Newcomer of the Year award. It is presented to a male freshman or first-time transfer who makes a notable impact on the success of his team.
Svanberg played in all 20 matches, starting last 16. He tied for second on the squad in points (14), goals (five), assists (four) and shots on goal (17), and scored one game-winning goal. In a 5-4 win at Bluffton, Svanberg had two goals and an assist in the first 13:05 after getting a goal and pair of assists against Great Lakes Christian College.
Jon Brown, also from Otsego, won the Male Purple and Gold Distinguished Athlete award. This is presented to an outstanding male senior student-athlete based on his contribution to the team, campus and community over the course of his career.
Brown is a pitcher who played in and started three contests in 2020, posting a 1-0 record and 2.87 earned run average with 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings. He led the squad in innings pitched and all three of his starts were one-run games (two wins). Brown was the winning pitcher in DC’s final contest of the campaign and allowed just five hits, no earned runs and one walk, striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings, in an extra-inning loss at NAIA Taylor University. He was a four-year veteran who compiled a 12-5 record and 4.62 ERA in 136 1/3 career innings. Since 2017, Brown saw action in 31 games with 24 starts, two shutouts and 70 strikeouts. He carries a 3.86 GPA as a business administration major.
Student-athletes encouraged to train at home
COLUMBUS– Inspiring student-athletes to continue training during the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has launched the #howicompete campaign, which will collect and promote messages and videos posted by OHSAA member schools, media and the OHSAA’s allied organizations.
With school facilities shuttered, student-athletes are not permitted to gather together, therefore the #howicompete campaign encourages training on their own at home and with instructions sent electronically by their school coaches.
Student-athletes and teams are encouraged to set goals and compete against themselves and others while complying with social distancing guidelines. Content will be promoted through the OHSAA’s social media platforms on its handle @OHSAASports.
“The health and safety of all Ohioans is our top priority, but we also want student-athletes to stay focused and motivated to pick up where they left off when school sports return,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “There are so many things that kids can do on their own or with their parents and siblings. Especially something like running and walking, which is a habit that can stay with them for a long time and keep them healthy as adults.”
Organizations such as the Ohio high school coaches associations and Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association are asked to help encourage and promote content from student-athletes and tag the OHSAA using #howicompete.
In addition, links can be emailed to webmaster@ohsaa.org.