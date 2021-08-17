During Otsego football’s 10-1 season a year ago, the Knights averaged 34.4 points and 386.7 total yards per game.
Do not expect those numbers to change much. They are likely to get even bigger in 2021.
“Our team’s strengths should be on the offensive side of the ball with all of the experience that we have back,” ninth-year Otsego coach Matt Dzierwa (47-36) said.
The Knights return senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa and senior running back Trent Leiter, both first team All-Northern Buckeye Conference, all-district, and All-Ohio players in 2020.
In leading the Knights to a Northern Buckeye Conference championship and the Division V state semifinals, Joe Dzierwa completed 143 of 238 passes (60.1 percent) for 2,067 yards and 22 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He threw for 187.9 yards per game, giving him a quarterback rating of 157.7.
Leiter ran for 1,418 yards on 163 carries, good for 8.7 yards per attempt, and scored 21 TDs while averaging 128.9 yards per game. He also caught six passes for 101 yards (16.8 per catch) and one TD. His 1,519 total yards was second on the team only to Dzierwa, who had 2,312.
They are among 11 returning lettermen for the Knights, including seven starters on offense and three on defense.
Senior wide receiver and linebacker Devin Coon caught 29 passes for 399 yards and two TDs while earning first team all-league and all-district honors. Senior tight end Chase Helberg caught 31 passes for 515 yards and seven TDs in earning first team all-league and second team all-district honors.
Coach Dzierwa says Joe Dzierwa, Leiter, Coon and Helberg have to step up their game even more this year.
“Chase, Joseph, Devin, and Trent have the experience, but now they need to start being the leaders,” coach Dzierwa said.
Anchoring Otsego’s offensive line is first team All-NBC center Clay Battin, and he is joined by linemen Blake Steele, Caden Hartman, Elijah Roberts and Coon, all returning starters.
It is on the other side of the ball where coach Dzierwa believes Coon will be just as valuable. He will be joined by Steele, Hartman and Roberts in leading the defense.
“Devin will step up and be the leader on the defensive side of the ball,” coach Dzierwa said.
Dzierwa says two of his players have demonstrated during the off season that they can fill roles voided by graduation or be even stronger than they were last year.
“Micah May and Clay Battin worked extremely hard in the off season in the weight room,” the Otsego coach said.
However, coach Dzierwa says more will have to step up on defense if the Knights want to repeat their league championship run.
“In order to do well in our league, we need some young inexperienced players to step in and be starters, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Dzierwa said.
“Also, that side of the ball needs to find its identity. As always, our league is extremely competitive week in and week out. We need to replace eight starters on defense and find some younger players to embrace leadership roles.”
Last year’s NBC championship was the first for Otsego under Dzierwa’s tutelage, and it included a 17-7 win over Eastwood during the regular season and 31-21 win over the Eagles during the regional championship, handing Eastwood (7-2) their only two losses of the season.
The Knights finished 6-0 in the NBC and in the playoffs went on to defeat Marion Pleasant, 38-6, Wynford, 61-14, Ottawa-Glandorf, 21-6, and Eastwood, but lost to eventual state champion Kirtland, 39-13, in the state semis. For Kirtland, it was their third straight state title.
Dzierwa also coached four years at St. John’s, where his teams went 25-19.