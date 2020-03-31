FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis warms up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Baltimore. Following three straight frustrating seasons that led him to consider retirement, Davis was in the midst of an outstanding spring training when Major League baseball screeched to a halt because of the deadly coronavirus. Now, as he strives to find ways to keep his three daughters amused while confined to his house. Davis remains confident that he's poised to return to the form he displayed in 2015.