Bowling Green guard Amy Velasco (1) shoots against East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Carly Hooks during the third quarter of a game Thursday at the Stroh Center. BG opened the 2021-22 season with a 90-58 win over East Tennessee State. Kadie Hempfling scored 20 points to pace five double-digit scorers for the Falcons, who shot an even 50% both from the field (29-58) and the arc (14-28) on the night. BGSU will be back at home on Sunday afternoon when IUPUI comes to town.

