A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established for the North Baltimore athletic director, who died Monday after a brief illness.
The account was created to help the family of Tony Mulholland, 55, Rudolph, pay for memorial expenses.
Mulholland, who suffered a series of ailments before his passing, worked at North Baltimore as a teacher, coach and athletic director.
“Tony was a teacher and football coach at Perry junior high and high school for many years until moving up to North Baltimore in 1996 to become the head football, baseball coach and athletic director,” the GoFundMe, created by nephew Benji Mulholland, reads.
“He was the strength coach along with health and science teacher. He loved to golf, attend Detroit Tigers games and cheer on the Buckeyes. His true passion was his students. Not only in their four years of high school but even after he would stay in touch and support them in whatever they were doing.”
Mulholland is expected to be honored at Friday’s football game.
As of Thursday, $1,510 of an $8,000 goal had been raised.
To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gzyc/help-with-funeral-expenses-that-tony-deserves