One foot forward

A pair of notable races had been scheduled for the end of next month.
The Mercy Health Glass City Marathon in Toledo was set for the last weekend in April. The nationally-known Boston Marathon was scheduled for April 20.
With sights set on the competitions, area runners have spent all winter training for the peak moment.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has affected runners’ training regimens with the cancellation of Toledo’s Glass City marathon and the postponement of the Boston Marathon until September.
“It’s sort of strange. You have to decide, do you keep going? Do you stop running and take a break and start up again when you know the race is going to start?” Bowling Green resident and former collegiate runner Emily Avers said.
“It’s been nice to have people to run with to make you feel like you should keep going.”
Avers, along with a handful of other runners, met in BG Saturday morning to continue training.
She added that after running the Chicago Marathon in October, her winter training consisted of 50-60 miles per week.
Tim Mooney, a soon-to-be 60-year-old who has ran in 16 marathons, had planned to run in the Boston Marathon.
“My goal was Boston 2020, go run it when I’m 60. So that hasn’t changed,” Mooney said.
But with an exhaustive running history, this year is not like any other he has seen.
“Different on a lot of levels. The whole pandemic shutting down the country is new to me,” Mooney said.
“I think they’re doing the right thing, I think they’re doing it late. I think it’s going to be worse than they’re telling us, but I think it’s going to be super important that we start looking out for each other.
“I think the running community has always been an outward-reaching, inclusive group. I think that’s just going to become mores so.”
The group has not let the COVID-19 cancellations impact their dedication, though.
Instead, a level of understanding paired with commitment has the runners still moving forward.
“Running marathons is a new hobby for me. I just started this year, actually,” Dustin McGee said.
“So it’s a little frustrating but it’s definitely exciting that we’re all getting together still.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic McGee has not been discouraged.
“Absolutely not. It’s definitely something that I’ve picked up and it’s a good hobby. It’s a healthy hobby.”
With health in mind, runners have also accepted that cancelling and postponing races is the correct approach.
Avers, who also works at Wood County Hospital, added that, “it’s definitely a good thing. Especially with what you’re going to get at the expo, during the race.”
“There’s so many people, you’re right next to everyone. There’s just way too much contact that there’s no way you could do it safely.”
Summer races may be put to the side for the time being, but for local runners, it is still much of the same. One foot in front of the other.