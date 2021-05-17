A cavalcade of former Bowling Green State University athletic greats converged on the Stroh Center Saturday evening to celebrate the four inductees’ illustrious careers as the 53rd class of the Athletics Hall of Fame.
Freddie Barnes ‘10, Kristy Coppes ‘05, Stephanie Heldt-Sheller ‘01, and Denise Van De Walle were all honored and delivered induction speeches during the ceremony.
Barnes is perhaps the greatest player in the history of Falcon football. His name is synonymous with the program he put on his back during the 2009 season.
The Falcons were 1-4 to begin that year and trailed rival Kent State on the road 35-23 with 4:42 left in the game. Barnes would go on to have 22 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns as he almost single-handedly turned around the entire season for the Falcons.
BGSU finished the regular-season 7-5 and earned a trip to the Humanitarian Bowl. Barnes broke the NCAA record for receptions in a season with a previously inconceivable 155 catches.
“We went on a skid, played some people tough,” said Barnes. “It was so fun to be able to spark us that way, to get us going in the right direction.
“The game before I dropped the game-winning touchdown against Ohio and I was really depressed about it. … It was a thing where (we) just kept having fun and kept believing and ended up pulling it off.”
Coppes, a record-setting women’s soccer player, spoke on what it means to be the first female soccer player ever to be inducted.
“It just takes it to another level. Not only do I get the feeling of being inducted into the hall of fame at Bowling Green, but also, I get to celebrate being the first women’s soccer player,” Coppes said. “I thought maybe setting records or accomplishing certain things was kind of over for me, but here I am again, setting another milestone for the women’s team. That’s pretty awesome.”
Van De Walle, the BGSU volleyball coach from 1983-2011, explained just how far the sport of volleyball across collegiate athletics has come since she began her career at Bowling Green.
“(For) 29 years I was the volleyball coach here, that was half my life,” Van De Walle said. “Back then they didn’t really have assistant coach programs or grad assistant programs or things like that where you could work your way up. I jumped from high school to this.”
Van De Walle said that in her early days at BGSU, with no assistant coaches or grad assistants, she would do everything from drawing the lines on the court for matches to washing the team uniforms all by herself.
Van De Walle couldn’t be more proud or excited for the present-day situation regarding BGSU volleyball.
“She had such a wonderful year this year and I want to personally give (Danijela Tomic) a shout out and congratulate her because to do that through COVID … is amazing.”
Heldt-Sheller, who was a three-time All-American as a track & field athlete, fondly remembers her 6-foot indoor high jump, which remains a school record.
“It was a thrilling experience to hit that high point in my career,” Heldt-Sheller said. “I was just on another planet.
“It was the second meet of the season and I was amazed I peaked that early. Usually, you train to peak towards the big meets, towards the end of the season, and it was very early.”
Nominations for the next class of Athletics Hall of Famers can be submitted through the BGSU Athletics website. Nominations will be accepted through May 31.