FILE - In this Friday, March 18, 2016 file photo, Grenada's Bralon Taplin, foreground, competes in a heat of the men's 400-meter sprint during the World Indoor Athletics Championships, in Portland, Ore. Olympic finalist Bralon Taplin lost his appeal Tuesday, May 19, 2020 against a four-year ban for dodging a doping test, and will miss the Tokyo Games and the next two track and field world championships.