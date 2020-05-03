In this July 28, 2009, file photo, Jesse Smith, of the United States, reacts during a waterpolo quarterfinal match against Germany at the FINA Swimming World Championships in Rome. One way Smith is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is through virtual speaking engagements with water polo clubs and teams all over the country, passing along what he has learned during a couple decades in the water. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)