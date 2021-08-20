JERRY CITY - Elmwood running back Mason Oliver scored five touchdowns and ran for 347 yards on 10 carries as the Royals opened the season with a 56-14 non-league rout over visiting Van Buren Friday night.
Oliver had touchdown runs of 12, 14, 73, 44, and 81 yards, plus he had 29 yards receiving from just one pass thrown by quarterback Hayden Wickard.
Wickard completed 9 of 14 passes for 178 yards, including three to Mason Mossbarger for 50 yards and three to Gunner Endicott for 48 yards.
Decian Rowe ran for 34 yards on three carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run, Endicott had 17 yards on four carries, and Kyler Heiseman caught a third quarter touchdown pass covering 46 yards for the Royals.
Adam Meyer led Elmwood defensively with seven tackles, including two for a loss, and five assists.