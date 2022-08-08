Oklahoma Gundy Resigns Football

Oklahoma offensive coach Cale Gundy speaks during an NCAA college football media day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Gundy announced his resignation Sunday, Aug. 7, after using offensive language during a film session the week prior. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week.

Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.

