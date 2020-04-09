COLUMBUS (AP) — With an optimistic approach, the Ohio High School Athletic Association set out an update to superintendents, principals and athletics directors Wednesday outlining potential dates for the prep spring sports season.
OHSAA Director Jerry Snodgrass sent sent out the letter, which was also posted on the OHSAA website Wednesday evening.
“We are continuing with the Governor’s optimistic direction that schools will re-open on May 4,” Snodgrass wrote in the letter. “We will adjust accordingly. However optimistic this may be, we must plan for the return even if that ends up changing.”
Snodgrass also pointed out if schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, spring sports will be canceled in Ohio. In terms of spring sports tournaments, the letter reported, “If for any reason specific sites are shut down due to governor’s orders, all sites will be shut down and a tournament will not be held.”
In the letter, Snodgrass outlined what each spring sport season would look like if spring seasons were to begin May 4. The mandatory no-contact period remains in place until at least May 1, with no practices or group workouts being permitted.
All sports would have a one-week acclimation period with the regular season beginning May 9.
SPRING SPORTS OVERVIEW
- If school facilities are closed for the remainder of the school year, spring sports will be canceled.
- The dates below for each sport are tentative and are based on the Governor’s optimistic direction that schools will reopen May 4. We will adjust accordingly.
- The mandatory no-contact period remains in place through May 1. No practices or group workouts may occur through this date, but the OHSAA encourages coaches to maintain electronic correspondence with their student-athletes.
- With a current return on May 4, the schedules below have been adopted for spring sports. Specific information relative to sectional and district tournaments, playing dates, seeding procedures, game sites, will all be provided in communications from the respective six District Athletic Boards.
- State tournament venues listed below are subject to change.
- If for any reason specific sites are shut down due to governor’s orders, all sites will be shut down and tournaments will not be held.
BASEBALL
State tournament dates determined by availability of Akron Canal Park.
Acclimation Period – May 4-8
Season Begins – May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 11
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 17
Sectional Tournaments – May 23-30
District Tournaments – June 1-6
Regional Tournaments – June 11-12
State Tournament at Akron Canal Park (subject to change) – June 19-21
Season Concludes (regular-season games can be played up until this date) – June 27
SOFTBALL
Acclimation Period – May 4-8
Season Begins – May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 18
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 24
Sectional Tournaments – May 30-June 6
District Tournaments – June 8-13
Regional Tournaments – June 15-20
State Tournament at Akron Firestone Stadium (subject to change) – June 25-27
Season Concludes (regular-season games can be played up until this date) – July 4
LACROSSE
Acclimation Period – May 4-8
Season Begins – May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 18
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 25
Regional Qualifying – May 26-30
Regional Tournaments – June 1-7
State Semifinals – June 8-10
State Championships at Ohio Wesleyan University (subject to change) – June 13
Season Concludes (regular-season games can be played up until this date) – June 13
BOYS TENNIS
Acclimation Period – May 4-8
Season Begins – May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 18
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 24
Sectional Tournaments – May 30-June 6
District Tournaments – June 8-13
State Tournament at Hilliard Davidson High School (subject to change) – June 18-20
Season Concludes (regular-season contests can be played up until this date) – June 27
TRACK AND FIELD
Athletic facilities at The Ohio State University will not be available in June, so the state tournament will be split into three different sites, per division. Details are below.
Acclimation Period – May 4-8
Season Begins – May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 25
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 31
District Tournaments – June 9-13
Regional Tournaments – June 17-20
State Tournament – June 26-27
State Tournament Sites (subject to change): Division I at Hilliard Darby; Division II at Pickerington North; Division III at Westerville North
Season Concludes (regular-season meets can be held up until this date) – June 27