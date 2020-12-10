The All-Ohio football teams for Division I and Division III have been released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Three Wood County players – Perrysburg’s Connor Walendzak and Cade Zimmerly and Bowling Green’s Eli Brown — were first-team honorees.
Perrysburg had 12 players selected.
First-team – Walendzak RB and Zimmerly OL.
Second team – Jack Higgins, LB
Honorable mention – Christian Gulgin, QB; Aidan Pratt, WR; Xavier Wolf, OL; Jax Hudson K; Ryan Musgrove, DL; Owen Francis, DL; Zane Zaborowski, LB; Cameron Darrington, DB; and Kanyon Gagich, DB.
Bowling Green selections were: Brown, first-team QB and Ryan Jackson, second-team DB.