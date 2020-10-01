HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Perrysburg running back Conner Walendzak (2) runs with the ball for a long gain during the first quarter of a game against Bowling Green on September 25, 2020 at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

The OHSAA has released the football games for the playoffs.

All games will start at 7 p.m.

Friday Oct. 9

Division I Region 2

Kettering Fairmont at Perrysburg

Division III Region 10

Bowling Green has a bye and will host the winner of the Bay Village Bay-Defiance game on Oct.16

Division VII Region 26

North Baltimore at Convoy Crestview

Saturday Oct. 10

Division IV Region 14

Wooster Triway at Rossford

Division V Region 18

Lakota at Elmwood

Apple Creek Waynedale at Lake

Otsego has a bye and will play the winner of the Bellefonte Benjamin Logan-Marion Pleasant on Oct. 17

Eastwood has a bye and will play the winner of the Lake-Apple Creek Waynedale on Oct. 17

Division VI Region 22

Northwood has a bye and will host the Van Buren-Paulding winner on Oct. 17

