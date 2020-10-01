The OHSAA has released the football games for the playoffs.
All games will start at 7 p.m.
Friday Oct. 9
Division I Region 2
Kettering Fairmont at Perrysburg
Division III Region 10
Bowling Green has a bye and will host the winner of the Bay Village Bay-Defiance game on Oct.16
Division VII Region 26
North Baltimore at Convoy Crestview
Saturday Oct. 10
Division IV Region 14
Wooster Triway at Rossford
Division V Region 18
Lakota at Elmwood
Apple Creek Waynedale at Lake
Otsego has a bye and will play the winner of the Bellefonte Benjamin Logan-Marion Pleasant on Oct. 17
Eastwood has a bye and will play the winner of the Lake-Apple Creek Waynedale on Oct. 17
Division VI Region 22
Northwood has a bye and will host the Van Buren-Paulding winner on Oct. 17