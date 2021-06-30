COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the football region assignments for the 2021 season.
The 10-week regular-season begins the week of Aug. 16, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that begin Oct. 29-30.
As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.
The 2021 football regions are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021
Perrysburg is in Division I.
Bowling Green is in Division III.
Rossford is in Division IV.
Eastwood, Elmwood, Fostoria, Lake, Lakota and Otsego are in Division V.
Northwood is in Division VI.
North Baltimore is in Division VII.
In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1-July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.
Also in football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice Aug. 1.
2021 OHSAA football calendar:
Aug. 1 First Day of Official Coaching Permitted
Aug. 6-14 Scrimmage Dates
Aug. 16 Regular-Season Begins (First Friday is Aug. 20)
Sept. 14 First Weekly Computer Points Released (every Tuesday after Week 4)
Oct. 23 Regular-Season Ends
Oct. 24 Final Computer Points and Playoff Qualifiers Announced
Oct. 29-30 Regional Playoffs First Round
Nov. 5-6 Regional Quarterfinals
Nov. 12-13 Regional Semifinals
Nov. 19-20 Regional Finals
Nov. 25 Thanksgiving
Nov. 26-27 State Semifinals
Dec. 2-4 State Championships in Canton