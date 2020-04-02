In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson drives against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. Wesson announced in a Wednesday night, April 1, 2020, tweet that he would forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA draft. Analysts have projected him as a second-round pick. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)