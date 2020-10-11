DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central(6-0) beat Grove City 49-0.

2, West Chester Lakota West (7-0) beat West Clermont 44-0.

3, Dublin Coffman (7-0) beat Beavercreek 56-7.

4, Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) beat GlenOak 42-0.

5, Clayton Northmont (7-0) beat Middletown 35-0.

6, Mentor (6-1) beat Shakr Heights 69-13.

(tie) Perrysburg (6-1) lost to Kettering Fairmont 41-14.

8, Springfield (5-1) beat Toledo Whitmer 27-17.

9, Cincinnati Princeton (6-1) beat Oak Hills 55-0.

10, Cincinnati St. Xavier (6-2) beat Cincinnati Walnut Hills 49-13.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (5-0) did not play.

2, Toledo Central Catholic (4-0) did not play.

3, Avon (6-0) did not play.

4, Massillon Perry (6-0) did not play.

5, Westerville South (5-0)did not play.

6, Massillon Washington (5-1) did not play.

7, Cincinnati Winton Woods (6-0) did not play.

8, Piqua (6-0) did not play.

9. Hudson (6-0) did not play.

10, Cincinnati La Salle (4-2) did not play.

¤

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (6-0) did not play.

2, Bellbrook (6-0) did not play.

3, Hamilton Badin (6-0) did not play.

4, Canfield (6-0) did not play.

5, Streetsboro (6-0)did not play.

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-0) did not play.

7, Thornville Sheridan (6-0) did not play.

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-1) did not play.

9, Trotwood-Madison (3-0) did not play.

10, New Philadelphia (5-1) did not play.

¤

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) did not play.

2, St. Clairsville (6-0) did not play.

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (6-0) did not play.

4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (6-0) did not play.

5, Bellevue (6-0) did not play.

6, Bloom-Carroll (6-0) did not play.

7, Canal Fulton Northwest (6-0) did not play.

8, Waverly (6-0) did not play.

9, Shelby (6-0) did not play.

10, Beloit West Branch (6-0) did not play.

¤

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (5-0) did not play.

2, Ironton (6-0) did not play.

3, Canfield S. Range (6-0) did not play.

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-0) did not play.

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) did not play.

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-0) did not play.

7, Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) did not play.

8, Wheelersburg (5-1) did not play.

9, Tontogany Otsego (6-0) did not play.

10, Gahanna Columbus Academy did not play.

¤

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (6-0) did not play.

2, Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) did not play.

3, Mechanicsburg (6-0) did not play.

4, New Middletown Springfield (6-0) did not play.

5, Archbold (6-0) did not play.

6, Wickliffe (6-0) did not play.

7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-0) did not play.

8, Frankfort Adena (6-0) did not play.

9, Centerburg (6-0) did not play.

10, Mogadore (4-1) did not play.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) did not play.

2, New Madison Tri-Village (6-0) did not play.

3, Glouster Trimble (6-0) did not play.

6, Lima Central Catholic (5-1) did not play.

5. Ft. Loramie (5-1) did not play.

6, Malvern (6-0) did not play.

7. Lima Perry (6-0) did not play.

8, Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) did not play.

9, Norwalk St. Paul (5-1) did not play.

10, Leetonia (5-1) did not play.

