DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Central(6-0) beat Grove City 49-0.
2, West Chester Lakota West (7-0) beat West Clermont 44-0.
3, Dublin Coffman (7-0) beat Beavercreek 56-7.
4, Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) beat GlenOak 42-0.
5, Clayton Northmont (7-0) beat Middletown 35-0.
6, Mentor (6-1) beat Shakr Heights 69-13.
(tie) Perrysburg (6-1) lost to Kettering Fairmont 41-14.
8, Springfield (5-1) beat Toledo Whitmer 27-17.
9, Cincinnati Princeton (6-1) beat Oak Hills 55-0.
10, Cincinnati St. Xavier (6-2) beat Cincinnati Walnut Hills 49-13.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (5-0) did not play.
2, Toledo Central Catholic (4-0) did not play.
3, Avon (6-0) did not play.
4, Massillon Perry (6-0) did not play.
5, Westerville South (5-0)did not play.
6, Massillon Washington (5-1) did not play.
7, Cincinnati Winton Woods (6-0) did not play.
8, Piqua (6-0) did not play.
9. Hudson (6-0) did not play.
10, Cincinnati La Salle (4-2) did not play.
DIVISION III
1, Chardon (6-0) did not play.
2, Bellbrook (6-0) did not play.
3, Hamilton Badin (6-0) did not play.
4, Canfield (6-0) did not play.
5, Streetsboro (6-0)did not play.
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-0) did not play.
7, Thornville Sheridan (6-0) did not play.
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-1) did not play.
9, Trotwood-Madison (3-0) did not play.
10, New Philadelphia (5-1) did not play.
DIVISION IV
1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) did not play.
2, St. Clairsville (6-0) did not play.
3, Cincinnati Wyoming (6-0) did not play.
4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (6-0) did not play.
5, Bellevue (6-0) did not play.
6, Bloom-Carroll (6-0) did not play.
7, Canal Fulton Northwest (6-0) did not play.
8, Waverly (6-0) did not play.
9, Shelby (6-0) did not play.
10, Beloit West Branch (6-0) did not play.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (5-0) did not play.
2, Ironton (6-0) did not play.
3, Canfield S. Range (6-0) did not play.
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-0) did not play.
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) did not play.
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-0) did not play.
7, Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) did not play.
8, Wheelersburg (5-1) did not play.
9, Tontogany Otsego (6-0) did not play.
10, Gahanna Columbus Academy did not play.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (6-0) did not play.
2, Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) did not play.
3, Mechanicsburg (6-0) did not play.
4, New Middletown Springfield (6-0) did not play.
5, Archbold (6-0) did not play.
6, Wickliffe (6-0) did not play.
7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-0) did not play.
8, Frankfort Adena (6-0) did not play.
9, Centerburg (6-0) did not play.
10, Mogadore (4-1) did not play.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) did not play.
2, New Madison Tri-Village (6-0) did not play.
3, Glouster Trimble (6-0) did not play.
6, Lima Central Catholic (5-1) did not play.
5. Ft. Loramie (5-1) did not play.
6, Malvern (6-0) did not play.
7. Lima Perry (6-0) did not play.
8, Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) did not play.
9, Norwalk St. Paul (5-1) did not play.
10, Leetonia (5-1) did not play.