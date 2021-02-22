In this July 24, 2020, file photo, two Cleveland Indians fans watch from outside Progressive Field before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. No fans were permitted in the ballpark during the 2020 season. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says pro sports teams could allow up to 30% of fans in stadiums this spring under a pandemic-related plan for sports. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)