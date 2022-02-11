Bowling Green State University hockey was shut out for the second consecutive game, losing 4-0 at Michigan Tech on Friday.
The Falcons seemed weary from their trip to Houghton in the first period. The Huskies scored three goals in the opening period, setting the tone for the game.
BGSU only had five shots on goal in the first period. They ended the game with 25 shots. Michigan Tech had 34 shots in the game.
The Falcons had multiple attempts to get one in the back of the net. They couldn’t convert on any of their five power play opportunities.
It’s now a cold streak for the BGSU offense. In their last four games, they have scored only two goals.
Huskies junior goaltender Blake Pietila had 25 saves. It is his second shutout in the last three games.
Like every road series, the Falcons were plagued by early penalties. They had four first period penalties.
At the start of the second period, senior Sam Craggs was ejected for a hit from behind. He was charged with a game misconduct and the Huskies had a five-minute power play.
Michigan Tech was two-for-six on their power plays.
In the game, four Huskies reached two points. Three of them had one goal and one assist. Senior Tommy Parrottino had two assists in the game to give him the two points.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever did all he could to help the Falcons. After a rough first period, allowing three goals, he was locked in for the last two periods.
He finished the game with 30 saves. He had double-digit saves in the first two periods.
The Falcons will look to get some points on the weekend on Saturday against Michigan Tech. The puck will drop in Houghton at 5:07 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 88.1 WBGU.