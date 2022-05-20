PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Athletic Boosters will once again host the annual Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game at Perrysburg’s Widdel Field at Steinecker Stadium on June 17 with a kickoff time of 7 p.m.
This is the 31st year for the event that features over 100 players from over 40 different area school districts across northwest Ohio.
Athletes are divided into two teams, the Gold Team and the Black Team.
Both teams will be coached by local coaching staffs with the Gold Team being led by Elmwood head coach Greg Bishop and the Black Team being co-coached by Rossford’s Todd Drusback and Bowling Green’s Josh Wade.
Tickets for the game will be available to purchase online beginning June 13 at https://www.perrysburgschools.net/OnlineTicketPurchase.aspx for $7 for all spectators or they may be purchased at the gate on the day of the game for $10 for all spectators.
Gates will be opening at 5:30 p.m. More information and rosters may be found at http://nwo-allstarfootball.com.