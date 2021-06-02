PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Athletic Boosters will once again host the annual Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game at Perrysburg’s Widdel Field at Steinecker Stadium on June 18 with a kickoff at 7 p.m.
This is the 30th year for the event that features over 100 players from over 40 different area school districts from across Northwest Ohio.
Athletes are divided into two teams, the Gold Team and the Black Team. Both teams will be coached by local coaching staffs with the Gold Team being led by Archbold Head Coach David Dominique and the Black Team being led by Toledo St. Francis Head Coach Dan Chipka.
Tickets for the game will be $7 for all spectators with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. More information and rosters can be found at http://nwo-allstarfootball.com.
Tickets will be available beginning June 14 and can be purchased online only at https://www.perrysburgschools.net/OnlineTicketPurchase.aspx