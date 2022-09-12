Marshall Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

