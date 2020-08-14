When Danijela Tomic heard the news that the Mid-American Conference was postponing all fall sports to the spring, she had mixed emotions.
“We were disappointed but I also prepared our team for that possibility that it might happen,” Tomic said.
The head coach of the BGSU volleyball team wanted to have competition, but does not believe it was reasonable to expect a full season to be played this fall.
“The protocol that we have in place is great, but I didn’t think we could have a season this fall without being interrupted,” Tomic said.
College football coaches everywhere are adjusting to the new reality of no contests in the fall, but other sports are making that adjustment as well.
Volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and golf have all seen their seasons postponed in favor of a spring season. Coaches have at least another four months before any competition takes place, and are figuring out what to do in that time.
For men’s soccer head coach Eric Nichols, the announcement came the week before his team was scheduled to meet in-person for practice. It would have been the first team session since March.
“I was sad because me and my staff were so amped up about training and to finally do what we love to do, which is coach our team and be around our team,” Nichols said.
The head coach also questioned the viability of a season during the time of coronavirus.
“I don’t see how we were going to be able to spend that much time together, getting on buses, going against opponents. I think it was going to be a nightmare,” Nichols said.
As for new head coach Jimmy Walker and the women’s soccer team, the many uncertainties of the future made postponing the season the best decision.
“We were obviously disappointed because we wanted to play in the fall. But we don’t know how it was going to work, how safe it was going to be for our student athletes. If we can’t guarantee the safety of our student-athletes, then we have to make a good decision about what’s best for them,” Walker said.
Stephanie Young and her women’s golf team may not compete until February, making it 11 months since her golfers last played.
“It’s a long time, but you just embrace the news and regroup, and figure out your next plan forward,” Young said.
For the time being, Walker and other coaches are using the newly-created offseason to polish their teams’ skills.
“We’re going to take it as an opportunity to improve in different areas. We’re a new coaching staff. I’m hoping it gives us all time to gel and get more used to each other,” Walker said.