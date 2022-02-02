Sean Craig scored 25 points to lead Sylvania Northview to a 79-56 Northern Lakes League victory at Bowling Green Tuesday.
The Wildcats are 16-1 and a perfect 9-0 in the conference, while BG falls to 8-9 and 3-6. Kenny Biggs scored 20 and Grant Kopan had 10 points for Northview.
Jabari Conway led BG with 13 points, Nate Kress scored 11, Brock Hastings had nine points and Ryan Jackson added eight points.
Zach Furnas scored six points, Jake Asmpoker had four points, Jack Suelzer scored three points, and Ahmir Ruffin added two points for the Bobcats.
For Northview, Drew Barnesky scored eight points, Kasey Hunt scored seven, Blake Bradford had five points, Alex Dupree had three points and Braden Tackett added one point.
PERRYSBURG-ANTHONY WAYNE BOYS
WHITEHOUSE — Three Perrysburg players reached double figures as the Yellow Jackets stayed close to Northern Lakes Leader Sylvania Northview with a 57-46 win over Anthony Wayne Tuesday.
Six-foot-6 senior Luke Manges scored 14 points and Kannon Klusmeyer and Austin Shultz added 12 points each to lead the Jackets.
Perrysburg is 14-2 overall and 8-1 in the NLL, one game behind Northview with the two teams slated to meet Tuesday, Feb. 15 on Jerry Sigler Court in Sylvania. AW falls to 7-9 and 3-6.
For Perrysburg, Andrew Hunt scored six points, Matt Watkins added four points and Avery Hunt scored three points.
Gavin Fenneken, Jack Mitchell, and Joey Bohman scored two points apiece for Perrysburg.
Jacob Copley led AW with a game-high 19 points, Evan Ray scored 12, Parker Schofield, Noah Reiner and Aiden Schmenk scored four apiece and Max Walton added three points.
ELMWOOD-FOSTORIA BOYS
BLOOMDALE — Bryce Reynolds scored 31 points, six rebounds, three assists, and blocked four shots as Elmwood defeated visiting Fostoria 57-47 in Northern Buckeye Conference action Tuesday.
Kade Lentz had 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists, Hayden Wickard had seven points, four rebounds and four assists and Kyler Heiserman scored six points for the Royals.
Jordan Ferguson led the Redmen with 20 points, Lakai Robinson scored 12, Machi Johnson scored nine points and Zachary Ward added six points.
Elmwood is 10-7 overall and 7-3 in the NBC, while Fostoria is 6-8 and 3-7.
LAKE-OTSEGO BOYS
MILLBURY — Cam Hoffman scored 23 points as Lake held off visiting Otsego in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt Tuesday, 41-27.
The Flyers improve to 7-10 and 5-6 in the conference while the Knights fall to 1-13 and 1-8.
For the Flyers, David Parsons scored six points, Dylan Wylie and Myles Lowe scored three points apiece and Richie Hayward, Chase Osborn and Connor Moore added two points each.
Jack Simpson scored a team-high 12 points for Otsego, Chase Helberg scored five points, Thomas Norrington, Tucker Hunsberger and Hunter Kitzler scored three apiece and Andrew Gase added one point.
NORTH BALTIMORE-SENECA EAST GIRLS
NORTH BALTIMORE — Makenna Depinet scored 18 points to lead Seneca East (16-3) to a 46-34 victory over North Baltimore (12-8) Tuesday. Kierston Cook added eight points for the winners.
Grace Hagemeyer led NB with 10 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and she blocked four shots, and Gabby Estrada had eight points for NB.
Leia Thomas scored five points, Halie Inbody had four points and five rebounds, Cadence Andrich scored three points and Emma Cotterman had two points and two assists for NB.
Lydia Feehan scored two points and Hailey Lennard had two steals for NB.
NB outrebounded Seneca East 33-23, but NB had 32 turnovers to Seneca East’s 11. NB was 12-for-26 inside the arc, 1-for-6 outside the arc, and made 7-of-18 free throws.
OTSEGO-LIBERTY CENTER GIRLS
TONTOGANY — Kate Mohler scored 14 points and Emersyn Gerken scored 10 to lead Liberty Center to an easy 56-12 victory over Otsego Monday.
The Knights remain winless in 19 games while LC improves to 11-8.
For Otsego, Sam Lehr scored five points, Jaycie Studer scored four points, Rylee Brown had two points and Lauren Hillesheim added one point.
For LC, Alyssa Geisige and Peyton Armey scored seven points apiece and Haley Mohler scored five points.
Nicole Keller and Eliza Jones scored three points each and Emerson Gray, Gracie Miller and Kailey Blanton scored two points each.