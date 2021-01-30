BGHS boys’ basketball fell to Northview 62-39 at home on Friday night.
The Bobcats started out slow, scoring only four points in the first quarter, trailing the Wildcats 13-4.
The second quarter wouldn’t be much better as Northview took a 30-13 lead at halftime.
The Bobcats played well out of halftime, scoring 17 in the third quarter but by then the damage had been done. BG trailed 48-29 heading into the final period.
Only one player scored in double figures for the Bobcats. Ryan Jackson led the team with 10 points. Isaiah Cook added seven points while both Zach Furnas and Kaleb Gerken had six each.
For the Wildcats, Justin Noe who was the lone player to finish in double figures. He led all scorers with 21 points, two coming from beyond the three-point arc.
Next up for the Bobcats is a matchup with Perkins in Sandusky today.
Other area boys’ scores:
Perrysburg 70 Springfield 43
Eastwood 53 Genoa 50 OT
Woodmore 46 Otsego 38
Rossford 68 Elmwood 38