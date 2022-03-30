OTSEGO 16, McCOMB 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego pitcher Lexi North threw a gem on Wednesday to lead Otsego past McComb 16-0 with the rarest of baseball moments: The perfect game.
North went five innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out 15 and walking zero, plus she helped the offensive cause with a base hit. She needed just 58 pitches, throwing 47 for strikes.
Offensively, Otsego got things started in the first inning when Riley Rowe doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
The Knights hit two home runs on the day — Makayla Dingledine had a homer in the first inning and Evelyn Rider went for the long ball in the second inning. Dingledine and Rider led Otsego with three RBIs each.
The Knights had 15 hits as Kiana Dingledine went 3-for-3 at the plate, Summer Berry and Makayla Dingledine went 2-for-3. Berry and Chesney Kuron also belted doubles for the Knights.
Also getting base hits for Otsego was Riley Miller, Evelyn Hartman and Aubrey Hartman. Otsego did not commit a single error in the field, contributing to North’s perfect game.
PERRYSBURG 10, LAKE 6
MILLBURY—Perrysburg tallied nine hits in defeating Lake, 10-6, in non-league baseball on the Flyers’ field Wednesday.
Both Ben Robeson and Matt Gast went 2-for-3 for the Yellow Jackets and Matt Hubbard and Connor Walendzak belted triples. Waldendzak also had a stolen base and sacrifice fly.
Also getting base hits for Perrysburg were A.J. Bernthisel, Guillermo Materan and Ryan Thompson.
Nick Hartzell got the win in relief for the Yellow Jackets, striking out one, walking four, and allowing two hits over 2.2 innings, but allowing no runs.
The Jackets took an 8-0 lead in the top of the third, but the Flyers came roaring back, scoring three in the third and adding three runs in the sixth to make things interesting.
Ben Robeson started for Perrysburg, striking out four, walking five and allowing three hits and three runs over 2.1 innings.
Will Rettig pitched an inning in relief, striking out two, walking two, giving up one hit and two earned runs.
Lake had just three hits, including a double by Drew Tajblik and singles by Noah Robie and Keagon Henry. Robie also had a stolen base.
Robie started on the mound, striking out three, walking two and allowing six hits and five earned runs over two innings.
Henry pitched two innings, striking out one, walking three and giving up one hit and two earned runs.
Connor Moore pitched an inning, striking out one, walking two and allowing one hit and one earned run, and Matt Perry tossed one inning, striking out, walking one, allowing one hit and no runs.
FINDLAY 5, BOWLING GREEN 0
At Bowling Green High School Wednesday, Findlay tennis defeated the Bobcats, 5-0, in a dual meet.
At first singles, Findlay’s Max Hosey defeated BG’s Mathias Drumm, 6-0,6-0. At second singles, the Trojans’ Austin Asada defeated Aaron Hershberger, 6-2,6-1.
“The closest match of the day was at second singles,” BG coach Andy Drumm said. “Hershberger played a solid, controlled, precise match against a very athletic Austin Asada.
“Asada took advantage of any high ball from Hershberger and drove it to the corners. Most games went to multiple deuces. Asada prevailed in an extremely long match.”
At third singles, Findlay’s Mac Robertson defeated BG’s Zack Mangan, 6-1, 6-1.
In first doubles, Findlay’s Sam Swisher and Nick Simmermeyer defeated Theo Bock and Jonas Kendrick, 6-0,6-1.
At second doubles, the Trojans’ Aaron Miller/Luke Williams defeated Paul Guo and Jason Lin, 6-0,6-2.