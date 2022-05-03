OTSEGO 6, LAKE 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego senior pitcher Lexi North struck out nine, walked one and allowed three hits and no runs over seven innings as the Knights shut out Northern Buckeye Conference foe Lake, 6-0, Monday.
North threw 84 pitches, including 60 for strikes, and she had 16 first pitch strikes against 24 batters. She got five ground outs and five fly outs.
At the plate, Makayla Dingledine was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Knights.
Summer Berry was 3-for-5 with a double, Kiana Dingledine and Ashtyn Gregory were both 2-for-4, and North, Evelyn Rider, and Riley Miller had base hits.
For Lake, Sarah Patrick, Kali Bedford and Alivia King had base hits, and Bedford took the circle, striking out six, walking one, and allowing 12 hits and four earned runs through seven innings.
PERRYSBURG 5, MAUMEE VALLEY 0
PERRYSBURG — At Perrysburg Tennis Center, the Perrysburg tennis team shut out Maumee Valley Country Day, 5-0, on Monday, outscoring the Hawks 60-6 in games.
In first singles, Mason Deal won 6-0, 6-0, Matthew Wiley won second singles, 6-0, 6-1 and Sydney Deal won third singles, 6-1, 6-0.
In first doubles, Nicholas Barry and Niranjan Bhagwat won 6-0, 6-0 and in second doubles, Aiden Bielefeld and Jevin Mullins won 6-2, 6-2.
LAKE 13, OTSEGO 2
TONTOGANY — Lake baseball belted out 16 hits in rolling to a 13-2 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Otsego Monday.
Drew Tajblik was the winning pitcher, striking out seven, walking four, and allowing six hits and two runs over five innings.
Conner Moore closed the final two innings, striking out three, walking none and not allowing a hit or run.
For the Flyers, Cam Hoffman was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs, Moore was 3-for-4 with a triple, double and RBI, and Tajblik was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Noah Robie was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Keagon Henry was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Michael Tolles and Richie Hayward both had two-base hits.
Matt Perry also had a base hit for Lake and Henry and Tajblik had one stolen base each.
For Otsego, Devin Coon was 2-for-2, Cohen Feehan was 2-for-3, Tyler O’Brien hit a double and Tucker Hunsberger had a base hit.
The Knights left 10 runners stranded on base, including three who were hit by a pitch.
Gabe Kelly, Jared Crozier and Feehan combined to take on pitching duties for Otsego with Kelly taking the loss.
EASTWOOD 13, ELMWOOD 3
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood outhit Elmwood 13-5 and took advantage of six errors by the Royals in a 8-3 Northern Buckeye Conference victory for the Eagles Monday.
Eastwood improves to 17-0 overall and 8-0 in the NBC.
Elmwood tied the score at three runs apiece in the top of the third, but Eastwood got two runs in the bottom of the third and added three more in the sixth.
Eastwood senior Andrew Arntson hit a home run, double and had two RBIs to lead the Eagles.
Jordan Pickerel was 2-for-4 with a double, Case Boos was 2-for-3, Isaac Cherry was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Jackson Bauer was 2-for-4 for Eastwood.
Caleb Recker, Lake Boos and Andrew Badenhop had two-base hits for the Eagles, and Case Boos laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Bauer started on the mound for Eastwood, striking out four, walking one, allowing five hits and three runs through four innings while getting the win.
Jarod Bonfiglio pitched the final three innings, striking out four, walking none and not allowing a hit or run.
For Elmwood, William Keiffer had a double and Lex Voska, Andrew Holland, Jimmie Palmer and Tegan Tyson had base hits.
Tyler Shaffer started on the hill, striking out two, walking one and allowing 10 hits, but only four of seven runs scored during his 5.1 innings were earned.
Nathan Abke got the final two outs, allowing three hits and one run.
ROSSFORD 9, FOSTORIA 4
FOSTORIA — Rossford baseball improved to 7-8 overall and 3-3 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 9-4 road victory at Fostoria Monday.
The Bulldogs had three triples by Brandon Swope, Kaidyn Herrick and Jacob Tuczynski. Swope also had a double and was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tuczynski was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Seth Walters was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Jackson Grimm was 2-for-3 with a double and Brenden Revels was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases.
Logan Walder also had a base hit and was hit by a pitch for the Bulldogs plus he pitched the final 4.2 innings, getting the win by striking out five, walking one, and allowing two hits and no runs.
Landon Reiter started, striking out four, walking three, and allowing one hit and two earned runs over 2.1 innings.
PERRYSBURG 12, SPRINGFIELD 0
HOLLAND — Perrysburg pitcher Matt Hubbard struck out seven, walked two and gave up four hits over seven innings in shutting out Springfield, 12-0, in Northern Lakes League action Monday.
Perrysburg did not commit an error defensively, but took advantage of six Springfield errors and scored all 12 runs in five innings, ending the game by mercy rule.
T.J. Takats was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Connor Walendzak was 2-for-3, Andrew Hunt doubled, and Kyle Gagich, Ryan Thompson, Hubbard and Matt Gast had base hits.
Thompson and Gast had sacrifice flies, Takats was hit by a pitch and Gagich and Walendzak had stolen bases.
For the Blue Devils, Jack Semler, Alex Iserman, Andrew Sargeont, and Sammy Johnson had base hits.
Collin Leasure, Andrew Richard and Iserman pitched for Springfield with Leasure taking the loss.
MAUMEE 7, BOWLING GREEN 1
Maumee junior pitcher Zach Gronau struck out three, walked two and spread out six hits over seven innings as the Panthers defeated host Bowling Green, 7-1, in Northern Lakes League baseball Monday.
Luke Johnson and Brock Hastings were 2-for-4 for the Bobcats and Brayden Clauson and Austin Bowen had base hits. Johnson and Clauson had stolen bases.
Brady Gaines, Jack Brown and Brent Boston combined to work the mound for the Bobcats with Gaines taking the loss.
For Maumee, Dylan Riley was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Caden Brown was 2-for-4, and Landen Patterson and Chase Maulucci were both 2-for-5 and Ben Lanier was 2-for-3.
Sam Archambeau, Ayden McCarthy, Angelo Shepler and Ethan Kujawa had base hits for the Panthers.