TONTOGANY — Otsego softball defeated Wauseon 11-1 Tuesday in five innings as Lexi North struck out 10 batters and hit a home run in the game.
Things started out slow for both teams as the score was just 1-0 in favor of the Knights heading into the third inning. But in that third inning, after a shutdown performance from North in the top, the Otsego bats exploded for seven runs in the bottom.
The first damage of the inning came off the bat of four-hole hitter Araha Burgy, who knocked in two runs via a single to make the score 3-0. Evelyn Rider soon followed Burgy up with a two-RBI single of her own to make the score 5-0. A walk and a triple by leadoff hitter Eve Serrato added three more runs and the Knights left the inning with 8-0 lead.
“We started off the inning with four straight hits, we forced an error. We were just able to string a lot of good at-bats together and that momentum allowed us to be able to put a lot of runs on the board there in that third inning,” Otsego head coach Jason Colyer said.
Wauseon got a run back in the top of the fourth to make the score 8-1, but a solo home run by North to leadoff the bottom of the fourth inning made the Knights’ lead by eight once again.
North, who obtained eight of her nine outs in the first inning via strikeout, has been a huge boost to the Knights this season both on offense and defense.
“She has just been dominant on the mound,” Colyer said. “I have been really impressed with the way that Lexi has prepared herself for starts this season. There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes that people don’t see when it comes to preparing for a game. It is obviously a huge boost to have an athlete like her both in the circle and at the plate.”
North went five innings in the circle, giving up one run (not earned) on three hits while striking out 10 batters and only walking one. At the plate she was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run.
After a scoreless top of the fifth inning for Wauseon, the Knights needed two more runs in the bottom of the inning to force the mercy rule. They got those two runs as a walk and a steal by Serrato, and a single by Summer Berry put runners on second and third with one out. North grounded out to the second baseman for the first run, then a two-out Burgy triple ended the game.
Burgy, who had a perfect day from the plate going 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs, has been playing well after a little bit of a slump early in the season.
“She has been getting her confidence back. She had two home runs against Delta that really showed her that she is still a good hitter, and that confidence carried over into tonight’s game,” Colyer said.
Next up for the Knights is an away matchup on tonight with Elmwood. First pitch is set for 4:45 p.m.