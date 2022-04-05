OTSEGO 9, GENOA 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego pitcher Lexi North was brilliant in the circle on Monday, throwing a no-hitter to lead the Knights past Genoa, 9-0, in both teams’ Northern Buckeye Conference opener.
North surrendered zero runs on zero hits over seven innings, striking out 18 and walking one.
Kaylin Shields took the loss for Genoa, allowing 12 hits and nine runs over six innings, striking out ten and walking zero.
Otsego had 12 hits in the game. Chesney Kuron was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Kiana Dingledine was 2-for-3 with a double and Evelyn Rider was 2-for-4.
Also getting base hits were North, Makayla Dingledine, Ashtyn Gregory, Riley Miller and Moira Yaney. Gregory and Kuron had stolen bases.
PERRYSBURG 8, BRYAN 0
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg grabbed a 6-0 lead after three innings and three pitchers spread out six hits as the Yellow Jackets shut out Bryan, 8-0, Monday.
For Perrysburg, Matt Hubbard was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Avery Hunt was 2-for-3.
T.J. Takats was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Connor Walendzak was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Matt Gast hit a triple for the Yellow Jackets and Jack Losee had a base hit. Hubbard had two stolen bases and Hunt, Takats and Walendzak had one each.
Ben Robeson started on the mound for Perrysburg, striking out seven, walking two, allowing four hits and no runs over four innings to earn the win.
Nick Hartzell pitched an inning, striking out one, walking one, and allowing two hits, but no runs scored. Will Rettig closed in the seventh, striking out one, walking one and allowing no hits or errors.
ROSSFORD 4, AKRON ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 3
ROSSFORD — Rossford baseball defeated the reigning Division II state champion, Akron Archbishop Hoban, during a prep baseball showcase at the Glenwood Sports Complex Sunday, 4-3.
Rossford scored a single run in the second and added three in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead, and then held on. Brandon Swope got the win the mound, although Hoban outhit Rossford, 9-5.
For Rossford, Jacob Tuczunski was 2-for-2 with two walks, and an RBIs and Logan Walder was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Hoban pitcher Landon Browning suffered the loss.
In Rossford’s second game, Clay scored in the bottom of the ninth to take a 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Bulldogs. Max Alm was the winning pitcher and Kaidyn Herrick took the loss.
The game was scoreless until both teams plated a run in the seventh inning. Kaden Kirkman was 3-for-4.
PERRYSBURG 5, TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
TOLEDO — Perrysburg tennis beat Toledo Central Catholic 5-0 in a dual match held Monday at Ottawa Park. The Yellow Jackets did not lose a set, outscoring the Fighting Irish 60-8 in games.
For the Yellow Jackets, Mason Deal won in first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Matthew Wiley won in second singles, 6-1, 6-2, and Sydney Deal easily took third singles, 6-0, 6-0.
In first doubles, Perrysburg’s Nick Barry and Niranjan Bhagwat were victorious, 6-3, 6-0, and Aiden Bielefeld and Jevin Mullins took second doubles, 6-0, 6-2.