North Baltimore Football

North Baltimore's Braiden Solly fires a pass during practice.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

NORTH BALTIMORE — For North Baltimore third-year football coach Wade Ishmael, teaching the local kids how to win means everything.

That is because he grew up in North Baltimore, moved to Oak Harbor where he played prep football for legendary coach Gary Quisno, and then came back to coach.

