LIV Golf

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, left, Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, center, and Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, watch at the first tee during the second round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was "somewhere in that neighborhood" of $700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.

During an appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson that aired Monday night, Norman confirmed what he told the Washington Post in a story two months ago. Norman told the Post in June the offer was "mind-blowingly enormous; we're talking about high nine digits."

