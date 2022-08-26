PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 11 and allowed just five hits in his second career nine-inning shutout as the Philadelphia Phillies closed out a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-0 victory on Thursday night.

Edmundo Sosa had three RBIs from the ninth spot in the lineup, and Kyle Schwarber hit his National League-leading 35th homer of the season, moving him two ahead of Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

