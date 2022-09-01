Notre Dame Defensive Test Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Fighting Irish open the season at No. 2 Ohio State, facing an offense that led the FBS in total yards and scoring last season and is only expected to improve in C.J. Stroud's second season as the starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

 Carlos Osorio

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 5 Notre Dame relishes its Saturday night challenge.

The Fighting Irish open the season at No. 2 Ohio State, facing an offense that led the FBS in total yards and scoring last season, and is only expected to improve in C.J. Stroud's second season as the starting quarterback.

