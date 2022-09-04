LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ahead but inconsistent after 30 minutes of play, No. 20 Kentucky needed just 62 seconds to right things and earn a significant win for coach Mark Stoops.

Barion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith's fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and the Wildcats pulled away to beat Miami (Ohio) 37-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams.

