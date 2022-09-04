Notre Dame Ohio St Football

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams runs the ball as Notre Dame defensive lineman Justin Ademilola reaches for him during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With its vaunted offense bogged down, No. 2 Ohio State leaned on its revamped defense in a top-five opener against a former Buckeye that tested its toughness.

C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State shut out No. 5 Notre Dame over the final 42 minutes in a gritty 21-10 victory on Saturday night.

