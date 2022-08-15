Ohio St Preview Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A Buckeyes attack that led the nation with 561 yards and nearly 46 points per game returns quarterback C.J. Stroud, leading receiver Smith-Njigba, 1,200-yard rusher TreVeyon Henderson and an experienced offensive line anchored by 6-foot-8, 360-pound right tackle Dawand Jones. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

 Jay LaPrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nine months later, the sting of losing to Michigan is still fresh for No. 2 Ohio State.

That's the way it is in Columbus. Don't lose to Michigan. Doing so brings a year of pain and misery.

