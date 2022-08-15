College Football Poll 1

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

 Butch Dill

With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes and 1,566 points in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released on Monday.

