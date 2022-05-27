NLL TENNIS
Perrysburg senior Mason Deal, a Division I state qualifier, is the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year and a first team choice.
Deal, 24-0 in first singles heading into this weekend’s state tournament in Mason, is joined on the first team by Perrysburg senior Matthew Willey.
Second team choices are Perrysburg sophomore Sydney Deal, Mason’s sister, and Bowling Green junior Mathias Drumm.
Perrysburg senior Nick Barry and BG sophomore Aaron Hershberger are third team.
Perrysburg won the NLL championship, finishing 7-0 in dual meets and scoring 14 tournament points for a total of 38 points.
Sylvania Northview (5-2) was second with 31 points, Sylvania Southview (5-2) had 28 points, Anthony Wayne (43) had 23 points, Maumee (3-4) scored 18 points, BG (3-4) had 15 points, Springfield (1-6) and Napoleon (0-7) had three points.