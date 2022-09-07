TOLEDO — The Fifth Annual Northern Lakes League Sportsmanship Conference will be held Thursday Sept. 8 at the Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Preserve Metropark located at 4830 Central Ave.
The event will start around 8:45 a.m. and end by 2:30 p.m.
This event will bring six student-athletes from each of the NLL’s eight member schools to discuss various aspects of sportsmanship and what this means to the NLL.
At the end of the conference, the group will reevaluate the league’s definition of sportsmanship which is, “Sportsmanship is upholding a competitive environment where respect, compassion and integrity are expected by all athletes, coaches, officials and spectators.”
Leadership Toledo and their staff will lead this event and all of the activities planned for the day.
Andrews named MAC Player of Week
Bowling Green State University freshman middle blocker Jessica Andrews was named the Mid-American Conference East Defensive Player of the Week. This is Andrews’ first time receiving the recognition.
Over the weekend, Andrews was a force at the net for the Falcons during the Hampton Inn Invitational.
Andrews began the weekend with four block assists against both Northern Kentucky and No. 22 Western Kentucky.
However, against DePaul, Andrews nearly broke two block records. Against the Blue Demons, Andrews logged three solo blocks and nine block assists for 12 total blocks in a four-set match.
Andrews’ nine block assists as well as her 12 total blocks both came just two shy of tying the program record for blocks in a four-set match. Andrews was named to the All-Tournament Team for her performance.
Perrysburg tennis keeps on rolling
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg girls tennis team started strong in Northern Lakes League play last week, winning two matches to improve to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the NLL.
On Aug. 30 in Sylvania, the Yellow Jackets swept Southview 5-0. In singles, Penelope Giammarco won 6-2, 6-0, Allison Barry won 6-0, 6-0, and Emerson Metzger won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Amelia Taylor and Brianna Dunham won 6-0, 6-1 and Sophia Lanno and Madi Watkins won 6-0, 6-0.
On Thursday at Perrysburg, the Yellow Jackets swept Springfield, 5-0. In singles, Giammarco won 6-0, 6-0, Barry won 6-3, 6-0, and Metzger won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Taylor and Dunham won 6-0, 6-0, and Lanno and Watkins won 6-1, 6-1
Eastwood 1, Berlin Hiland 0
WARSAW, Ohio — Eastwood sophomore Sam Brooks scored a first half goal to lead the Eagles to a 1-0 girls soccer victory in the 18th Annual Riverview Labor Day Showcase Monday.
Brooks was assisted by senior Grace Kingery and sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Jensen made one save. The Eagles improve to 5-0-1.