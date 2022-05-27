NLL GIRLS TRACK
Northern Lakes League girls track champion Perrysburg has nine athletes selected to the all-league first team.
First team Yellow Jackets include sophomore Avery Ziesloft (300-meter hurdles), freshman Ava Beeks is selected for the 800 and 1600, and sophomore Hannah Kersten is selected for the 3200.
Perrysburg sophomore Maggie Merriman is first team in the shot put.
Ziesloft, Kersten and Beeks are joined by freshman Natalie Sanders on the on the 4x800 relay team that was selected.
Perrysburg scored 169 points at the NLL meet, followed by Anthony Wayne (111), Sylvania Northview (93), Bowling Green (82), Springfield (73), Napoleon (71), Sylvania Southview (43) and Maumee (20).
BG senior Maddie O’Dell is first team in the 100 hurdles and BG senior Brynn Depinet is first team in the pole vault.
Perrysburg second team choices include junior Adelle Francis (100 and long jump), sophomore Ava Kincaid (100 hurdles), Sanders (800), junior AnnaSophia Gower (3200).
Two Perrysburg relay teams were second team—the 4x100 (Francis, junior Emily Vernon and sophomores Emma Thompson and Ava Kincaid) and the 4x400 (Ziesloft, Beeks, Sanders and freshman Laura Valette).
Perrysburg third team selections are freshman Lexie McGuire (100 hurdles) and Valette (300 hurdles).
BG’s 4x100 relay team, Depinet, O’Dell, junior Bella Roach and sophomore Maddy Adams, is third team.