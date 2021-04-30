Members of the Perrysburg lacrosse team celebrate their overtime win against Anthony Wayne Thursday night at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg. Perrysburg defeated Anthony Wayne 9-8 in overtime. Collin Fredrickson scored the winning goal with 1:13 left in OT. With the win they clinched the NLL league title.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.

